©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox Bet Super 6 offers two chances to win total of $500G in NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

Play FOX Bet Super 6 and watch the NFL playoffs on FOX

FOX Bet Super 6 is heating up for the NFL playoffs, with "FOX NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw offering up $500,000 to the big winners in this week's FOX Bet Super 6 matchups.

The app is free to download, and the game is free to play. This weekend's Divisional Round matchups on FOX pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. EST and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. EST. 

ATLANTA MAN WINS $50G FOX BET SUPER 6 DEBATE GAME JACKPOT

Each game offers the chance to win $250,000 for a lucky player by correctly answering six questions about the upcoming game. The Bucs-Saints jackpot also includes a Ford F-150 truck.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to the Superdome to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of future Hall of Famers.

Meanwhile, the NFC's top-seeded Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face a stiff test from the Rams, who boast one of the league's top defensive units.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

