San Francisco Giants
Published

Carlos Correa's megadeal with Giants hits snag after physical: report

Correa and Giants reportedly agreed to 13-year, $350 million deal last week

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Last week, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed on a 13-year deal worth $350 million.

The shortstop was scheduled to be introduced as a member of the Giants on Tuesday morning, but a medical concern arose during Correa's physical, putting the deal on hold for the moment.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Correa's deal is the second-largest for any free agent in the history of baseball, only behind Aaron Judge's $360 million that was also signed this offseason, and the fourth-largest total value ever.

Two separate people told the AP that Tuesday's scheduled press conference was put on hold due to the physical — one said the team was awaiting results, the other said a medical issue was flagged.

Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times in his eight-year career and has not played at least 140 games just twice in his career (2016, 2021). The 28-year-old played in 136 last season.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins throws the ball to first base to get out Josh Harrison #5 of the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of the game at Target Field on September 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-0.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins throws the ball to first base to get out Josh Harrison #5 of the Chicago White Sox in the third inning of the game at Target Field on September 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-0. (David Berding/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS, CARLOS CORREA AGREE TO MASSIVE 13-YEAR, $350 MILLION CONTRACT: REPORTS

Correa is a .279 hitter for his career with an .836 OPS and a Gold Glove Award last year (he also won the Platinum Glove in the AL). In the postseason, he has hit .272 with an .849 OPS, blasting 18 homers and driving in 59 runs in 79 postseason games. In 2022, Correa held a .291 batting average to go along with an on-base percentage of .366. He also slugged 22 home runs and drove in 64 runs.

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa adjusts his arm protector during batting practice at Hammond Stadium, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa adjusts his arm protector during batting practice at Hammond Stadium, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This will be the third team in as many years for the shortstop, after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins and the previous seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Fox News' John Salvatore and the Associated Press contributed to this report.