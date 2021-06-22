After Carl Nassib comes out, this Hall of Famer says he played with gay teammates

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history as the first openly gay active NFL player on Monday. However, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon says that he played with "several" guys who never felt comfortable coming out publicly.

"Really proud of Carl Nassib. The first active football player to ever do so," Moon wrote on Twitter. "I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates, & obviously very talented."

Moon continued: "As long as they helped us win and were great teammates- their sexual preference was never a issue.. We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are…"

Moon played 17 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2001.

Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is a charity for the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. The NFL will match the donation.

Nassib’s announcement drew a ton of positive reaction from players across the league. He also received praise from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said, "Representation matters."

"We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community," Goodell said in a statement. "We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

The 28-year-old Nassib played in 14 games for the Raiders last year. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.