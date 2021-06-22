Michael Sam thanks Carl Nassib for 'owning your truth' after historic revelation

Michael Sam was the first publicly gay football player to be drafted into the NFL in 2014 and had nothing but support for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib.

Nassib announced Monday he was gay and made history as the first openly gay active NFL player. Sam was among the prominent voices who came out in support of the veteran NFL player and thanked him for his donation to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth.

"Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the @TrevorProject. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field," Sam tweeted.

Sam added: "To anyone young or old, black or white, straight or gay are being bullied by others please know this, I stand with you in your time of need and in your hour of triumph, I am your friend and your brother. Even though I may never see you, hug you, or even kiss you, I love you."

Nassib made his announcement in the middle of Pride month.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important," Nassib continued. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate."

Sam was selected in the seventh round by the Rams and earned praise from former President Obama at the time of his selection. Sam never made the final roster and failed to see any time in the NFL regular season.

He played in the Canadian Football League, becoming the first publicly gay player to play there. He stepped away from football in 2015, citing mental health reasons.

