Cardinals select Temple linebacker Haason Reddick with 13th pick
The Arizona Cardinals selected Temple linebacker Haason Reddick with the 13th pick in Thursday's NFL draft.
The former walk-on rose from obscurity to become one of the most coveted defensive players in the draft. He would bring his aggressiveness and quickness to an inside linebacker spot in Arizona 3-4 defense.
At 6-foot-1, 237 pounds, Reddick is undersized by NFL standards but not for Arizona's system.
He played defensive end at Temple, but the Cardinals would line him up alongside Deone Bucannon, a former first-round pick who was moved from safety
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was head coach at Temple in the 1980s.