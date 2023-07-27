Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas ejected in 1st inning after plunking Cubs' Ian Happ, who hit catcher with swing

Happ's long swing ended up hitting Willson Contreras

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs proved Thursday night that it still holds strong even as the two National League Central division teams have had off years.

The game got a bit hectic in the top of the first inning of the game.

Ian Happ hits Willson Contreras

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

With two outs, Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was facing off against Cubs batter Ian Happ. Mikolas was trying to end the inning by retiring the side in order. On one of Mikolas’ first pitches, Happ offered at it, and his long swing hit catcher Willson Contreras in the back of the helmet.

Contreras, who was bleeding from the head, left the game after being checked out. Happ and Contreras hugged it out, and it did not appear there were any hard feelings.

Willson Contreras hugs Ian Happ

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

On the next pitch, Mikolas threw up and in on Happ. He then nailed Happ in the back on the next pitch.

The umpires convened and determined to eject Mikolas.

"Come on, you gotta be kidding me," Bally Sports Midwest broadcaster Brad Thompson said. "You have got to be kidding me. Have a little feel for baseball. Have a little feel for the game. That’s awful."

Mikolas left after 2/3 of an inning. Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol came out to argue and was also sent back to the clubhouse.

The Cubs then unloaded on the Cardinals’ bullpen. The Cubs scored three runs in the first, and it was downhill for the Cardinals from there.

Miles Mikolas is thrown out

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, #39, argues with umpires Lance Barksdale, #23, and Will Little, #93, after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Chicago won 10-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.