Canucks edge Avalanche, stay hot in series

Alexandre Burrows' second-period marker proved to be the difference-maker, as the Vancouver Canucks continued their dominance over the Colorado Avalanche with a 3-2 victory on Sunday at Pepsi Center.

Jason Garrison and Mason Raymond each scored once for the Canucks, who have won nine straight against the Avalanche.

Cory Schneider stopped 26-of-28 shots in Vancouver's fourth straight victory, giving the Canucks a two-point lead over the idle Minnesota Wild atop the Northwest Division.

"It's nice, but things can change in a day or two," Schneider said.

PA Parenteau posted a goal and an assist, while Jamie McGinn also lit the lamp for the Avs, who have lost two straight and six of their last seven games.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere gave up all three goals on 30 shots in the setback.

"You can't really look for silver linings this time of the year," Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson said. "It's frustrating, it's not fun."

Garrison's power-play tally opened the scoring just over five minutes in, as he fired a shot from the high slot that Colorado center Matt Duchene knocked down in front, but the puck somehow trickled past Giguere for a 1-0 lead at the 5:18 mark.

Colorado answered four minutes later when Parenteau and McGinn rushed in on a 2-on-1, with the former feeding the latter for a one-timer at the 9:18 mark.

The second stanza belonged to the Canucks, however, with Vancouver striking twice in the frame to seize control.

The first came off the stick of Raymond just 3:13 in, as he rifled a wrister from the top of the left circle that snuck past Giguere for a 2-1 lead.

Burrows then added an insurance marker late in the frame when he worked a nice give-and-go with Andrew Ebbett before beating Giguere on the backhand from the low right side to make it 3-1 at the 14:29 mark of the second.

Vancouver remained in control from there until Andrew Alberts and Chris Higgins were each called for penalties just 50 seconds apart to give the Avalanche a two-man advantage late in the third.

Colorado made the most of the opportunity just after Alberts' hooking minor expired, as Parenteau's centering feed from the low left side deflected off the skate of a Vancouver defenseman and snuck past Schneider to bring the Avs within 3-2 at the 17:29 mark.

Colorado would get no closer though, as Schneider stood tall between the pipes over the closing minutes to keep his team in front.

Game Notes

Colorado fell to 9-6-1 at home, while Vancouver improved to 9-4-3 on the road ... Vancouver has won 13 of the last 14 overall in the series, including a 3-0 decision on Jan. 30 in Vancouver ... Vancouver went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Colorado finished 1-for-5 on the man advantage.