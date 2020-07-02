Cam Newton says it's 'not about money' after details of 'low-risk' contract emerge

Cam Newton wasted no time in addressing critics on Thursday after the details of his “low risk” one-year contract with the New England Patriots emerged.

In typical fashion, Newton posted a less-than-cryptic message about recent talks surrounding his contract with the Patriots which guarantees him just $550,000.

“Its not alot of things money cannot buy,” his caption read. “But amongst the top of that list of things, you would find respect as one of those!

“This is not about money for me; it's about respect.”

Newton signed a one-year $1.05 million base contract with the Patriots in which he is guaranteed $550,000, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. He has the potential to earn $7.5 million in total with $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $5.75 million in incentives.

“The definition of low-risk,” Rapoport noted.

Another caveat of the contract is there’s no clause restricting the Patriots from placing a franchise tag on Newton in 2021, CBS Sports reported.

Many have called the deal a steal for the Patriots and a bust for the 2015 MVP, but the reality is that this was Newton’s only offer on the table.

The Cleveland Browns engaged in one conversation with Newton, but reports indicated that it was brief and never went any further.