Cam Newton aims to give away 50 tickets to Panthers game

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers and he wants to bring 50 fans with him.

More specifically, the veteran quarterback is looking to find Panthers fans who have never attended a game, and give them free tickets. He said he is working with his production company and several organizations in the Charlotte area to make it happen.

"I’m going to give away 50 tickets to the people who have rarely been to a game or have never been to a game," Newton told reporters. "I’m partnering with the Panthers and doing this. I’m adamant about, this Sunday is important to us.

"We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn’t been there, but we ain’t talking about the past. I’m talking about the things here moving forward."

He makes a valid point about the recent past. The Panthers are 5-5 overall, but just 2-3 at home.

Newton, 32, signed a one-year, $10 million deal to return to Carolina last Thursday. He then made the most of his seven touches in a 34-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals a few days later, running for a two-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first drive, as relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes. On the next drive, he threw a two-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is "trending toward" starting Newton for Sunday’s home game vs. the Washington Football Team. (Carolina enters as a 3.5-point favorite over Washington, per FanDuel Sportsbook.)

"In 124 starts with the Panthers, Newton has gone 68-55-1 under center," Geddes wrote. "He’s completed 59.6 percent of his passes with 183 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. Newton notably won the NFL MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.