California man pleads guilty to selling at least $250,000 in fake sports and celebrity memorabilia

Fake Masters jackets were among the items sold as part of the scheme

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fake sports memorabilia for nearly a decade, federal prosecutors said Monday. 

Anthony J. Tremayne, 58, agreed to a plea agreement that found him guilty of "selling memorabilia containing purportedly genuine signatures of famous athletes, musicians, actors, and other celebrities" from around 2010 until December 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a press release. 

Bogus Masters memorabilia was also reportedly sold by Tremayne. 

Bogus Masters memorabilia was also reportedly sold by Tremayne.  (Katie Goodale-Imagn Images)

Prosecutors said Tremayne provided items that he said contained genuine signatures and oftentimes included a "Certificate of Authenticity" form — although both were found to be bogus. 

He admitted to selling up to $550,000 of fake memorabilia. 

Tremayne’s scheme was uncovered when, in November 2019, he sold a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" photograph with forged signatures to an undercover FBI agent for $200. 

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

A signed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" photograph with forged signatures was also part of the scheme.  (Jon Kopaloff)

ESPN reported that the other forged items included signed memorabilia from members of the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and other NBA teams. Multiple signed replica Stanley Cups, signed boxing gloves, and fraudulent Masters jackets and flags were among the other items reportedly sold. 

Aaron Ekblad in Fort Lauderdale

Multiple signed replica Stanley Cups were among the other items reportedly sold.  (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Movie memorabilia with forged signatures was also a part of the scheme. 

Tremayne, who currently resides in Mexico, was initially facing multiple charges, including 13 counts of wire fraud, but pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud as part of the plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.