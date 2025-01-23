3 people charged with selling forged Jason Kelce memorabilia

Three adults have been charged with forgery, theft and other charges related to selling fake Jason Kelce-signed memorabilia.

Robert Capone, LeeAnn Branco and Joseph Parenti allegedly forged Kelce's signature on more than 1,100 memorabilia items that were valued at least $200,000 total.

Jerseys, mini-helmets, hats, photos, footballs and other items were sold by Capone's Overtime Promotions and Parent's Diamond Legends after being verified by Branco, an employee of Beckett Authentication Services, documents say.

Kelce himself appeared at a signing event on June 11 at the Valley Forge Casino Hotel near Philadelphia, where Kelce played 13 seasons with the Eagles. Branco took a photo of Kelce to make the items seem more legitimate.

The police were notified by a Pennsylvania-based memorabilia company that had been in contact with Kelce to sign the items.

"The investigation found that Capone, Parenti and Branco conspired to use Branco’s Beckett Authentication Services credentials to create counterfeit autographed sport memorabilia and then offered it for sale as authentically contracted-for products signed by Kelce," authorities said in a press release.

Capone, Branco and Parenti are charged with 60 felony counts. Capone was released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Kelce is in his first season as a former player after winning a Super Bowl, making the Pro Bowl seven times and being named six times a First-Team All-Pro.

Kelce's former Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years and the third time since the 2017 season. The Birds won both of those contests but have split their latest Super Bowl appearances.

The Eagles need to get by the Washington Commanders for a third time this season if they want to compete with either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City defeated the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago as the first half of their back-to-back reign.

