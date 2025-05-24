Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's coach calls out WNBA for 'egregious' officiating: 'The disrespect has been unbelievable'

Stephanie White alleges 'unbelievable disrespect' toward her Fever team after controversial finish against Liberty

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
After a controversial no-call during a play involving Caitlin Clark Saturday, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White lambasted WNBA referees for their officiating in Fever games this season. 

In a rant after the Fever's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty, White called the officiating "egregious." 

New York's Natasha Cloud made contact with Clark during the game's final possession, but referees did not blow the whistle. 

"I thought she got fouled. I think it's pretty egregious what's been happening to us the last few games," White said of Clark. "The disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. So, it's disappointing, you know, that it doens't go both ways, or it hasn't gone both ways." 

Steph White and Caitlin clark

Head coach Stephanie White, right, and Caitlin Clark (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

White also acknowledged the league has a system in place for teams to communicate disagreements with referee decisions but questioned whether the system works. 

"There's a system to making sure that we can send stuff in and communicate our grievances, so to speak. I don't know if I have a feeling that the system works," she said. 

INSIDE CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE'S IMPACT ON MEN'S BASKETBALL

caitlin clark angry

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to officiating Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Liberty won, 90-88. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Clark declined to give her opinion on the referee's call on the final play. 

"I don't know. I have to go back and watch," Clark said of the call. 

During the game, Clark immediately looked to the officials for a foul and quickly began to shout at them when she realized no foul call was forthcoming. Her teammate, Sophie Cunningham, also approached the refs to protest the lack of a whistle. 

Caitlin Clark with Stephanie White

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) with head coach Stephanie White during the third quarter against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena.  (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images)

A replay showed Cloud pushing her shoulder into Clark's the moment the ball came loose. But the referees did not blow the whistle, and the game ended there. 

The Fever fell to 2-2 on the season and have been on the wrong end of a number of controversial decisions by officials in their first four games of the season. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.