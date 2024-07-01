Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark teammate's Kelsey Mitchell talks handling increased popularity

Footprint Center was sold out for Mercury-Fever on Sunday

Caitlin Clark’s popularity and prowess on the court has drawn a ton of new eyeballs to the Indiana Fever and the WNBA in general.

On Sunday, the Footprint Center was sold out as 17,071 fans came to the arena to see the matchup. Likely, a lot of them came to witness Clark and saw her nearly complete a triple-double.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell admitted after the Fever’s 88-82 win that the new excitement around the team was something to get used to. The team is already averaging around 16,700 fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse – the most in the WNBA.

"I think the same eyes were on her at Iowa, so I think she's kind of like mastered how it's supposed to go. Hats off to her for dealing with it. I think for us it's obviously an adjustment," Mitchell said, via Desert Wave Media

"We're new to Caitlin, and Caitlin is new to us, so it's an adjustment as far as those eyes, but me personally, I'm fine."

Mitchell, who was an All-Star for the first time last season, is averaging 16.3 points this season. Ironically, Clark topped Mitchell’s scoring mark in college on her way to becoming the all-time leader.

For now, the goal remains simple – make the playoffs.

With the win over the Mercury, the Fever jumped to the No. 8 spot in the WNBA standings. If the season ended on Sunday, they would be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

