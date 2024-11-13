Caitlin Clark set to take swing at golf in LPGA pro-am

Caitlin Clark will take a swing at golf on Wednesday when she participates in a pro-am at Pelican Golf Club ahead of The Annika.

Clark will be playing the front nine with Nelly Korda, the best female golf player in the world right now who has already clinched the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year award. She will then play the back nine with the legendary Annika Sorenstam, who retired from the full-time circuit in 2008.

"I've tried to practice as much as I can," Clark said at the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday. "I'm just the average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, I'm going to hit some bad. Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it'll be fun."

The Indiana Fever star is fresh off of a WNBA Rooke of the Year season and put together arguably one of the best first seasons in league history.

She joked after the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs that maybe she would take up professional golf in the offseason. Clark, at that time, had been playing basketball for months straight since November 2023. It did not appear she would be going to the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league that is set to start soon.

She was kidding about taking up golf, sort of.

"I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray," she said at the leadership summit. "No, I’ve practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.

"It’s challenging and getting to come here and be around the best and have a good time is what I’m looking forward to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.