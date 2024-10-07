Caitlin Clark will take swing at LPGA pro-am event

Caitlin Clark was serious when she told reporters she would look into taking up golf in the offseason following the Indiana Fever’s playoff exit at the hands of the Connecticut Sun.

Clark will participate in The Annika’s pro-am next month. The Annika is the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by the legendary Annika Sorenstam. She’ll also be a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The Women’s Leadership Summit is set for Nov. 12 and the pro-am is the next day. Clark is an ambassador with Gainbridge, which holds the naming rights for the Fever and Indiana Pacers’ arena. Gainbridge is also the presenting sponsor of the LPGA Event.

"I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting," Clark said. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."

Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year last week, narrowly missing out on the unanimous selection.

She mentioned golfing as part of her offseason plans. It didn’t seem super serious until it was announced she was going to participate in the pro-am.

"I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. I think that’s what I’m going to do until it gets too cold in Indiana. So, I got that. I’ll become a professional golfer," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.