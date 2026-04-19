Caitlin Clark says she is '100% healthy' heading into Fever training camp after injury-riddled 2025 season

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The Indiana Fever are back on the hardwood, as the team reported to training camp ahead of the 2026 season, and all eyes are on superstar guard Caitlin Clark once again.

This time, it’s to make sure she’s healthy enough to get after it following a sophomore season in the WNBA riddled with injuries.

Clark told reporters at training camp she is "100% healthy" after dealing with quad, groin and ankle injuries in 2025, which led to just 13 games played for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

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But while Clark wasn’t allowed to be on the court, she learned, along with head coach Stephanie White, how to be a bit more cautious heading into year three.

"I’m a person that doesn’t want to sit out a single rep, like I want to be in there every single time," Clark told reporters, per the Indianapolis Star. "But I think just being a little bit smarter with my body…whether that’s recovery, whether that’s pre-court treatment, whatever it is."

White echoed Clark’s statement.

CAITLIN CLARK EARNS DIANA TAURASI’S APPROVAL AFTER WEARING ICONIC NO 12 FOR TEAM USA DEBUT

"She doesn’t have to be out there every rep, just being mindful," she said. "Every year that she gets older, she understands the cadence is a little bit different."

Clark played just 13 games, but she made her second straight All-Star Game, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game over that span.

Heading into this season, Clark is obviously looking to continue her hot start to her professional career, and working out with Team USA in March ahead of the FIBA Women’s World Cup was an experience she said helped her prepare for this season.

"You want to rise to the level of the people around you, and then you also want to beat them, get on the court and compete," she said about that experience playing and training with the best of the best in women’s basketball.

So, Clark heads into training camp not pushing herself perhaps how she has in the past, including years at Iowa. The Fever can see what else they have at the guard position when she does sit out and rest, including first-round pick Raven Johnson out of South Carolina.

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The Fever are hoping to continue its build to a WNBA contender, losing in the semfinals last season with an injury-riddled squad. They also made it a point to bring back core players from last year’s roster, including Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull — all of whom dealt with injuries in 2025.

Indiana was also looking ahead to the future, inking Aliyah Boston to a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension that marked the highest-paid deal in WNBA history following a historic CBA agreement between the league and the players’ association.

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