Caitlin Clark to miss at least 2 weeks with quad injury, team says

Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks of action after she suffered a quad injury, the Indiana Fever announced on Monday.

It is unclear when she suffered the injury. She has played each of the Fever’s four games to start the season, and Indiana has gone 2-2 to begin the year.

"Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks," the team said. "Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation."

Clark will miss a huge stretch of games for the Fever, beginning with Wednesday’s matchup on the road against the Washington Mystics. It is the first of two matchups against Washington.

She will also miss games against the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky as well. If all goes well, Clark will be able to return on the road against the Atlanta Dream on June 10.

Clark has been the focal point of the Fever’s offense since she joined the WNBA. She won the Rookie of the Year award last season and earned MVP votes.

This season, she picked up where she left off.

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and 6 rebounds in the first four games of the 2025 season.

She has had a double-double in all but one of those matchups. She recorded a triple-double in a season-opening win over Chicago.