Los Angeles Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum delivers taunt after blowing by Sky's Angel Reese on lay up

Sparks handed Sky their 3rd straight loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum brought it to the Chicago Sky on Sunday night.

Plum scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-18 from the field with six 3-pointers and added eight assists and two rebounds as the Sparks won the game 91-78. She also had a taunt for Sky forward Angel Reese during the matchup.

Kelsey Plum drives to the basket

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, #10, shoots the ball against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, in the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 25, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Plum used her left hand to get around Reese from the top of the key and made a tough lay-up. She then performed the "too small" taunt as she ran back up the floor.

It was that kind of night for the Sky.

Chicago shot 46.4% from the field and only 20% from 3-point range.

Reese had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the loss. The team had 17 turnovers compared to the Sparks’ 11.

Angel Reese walks off the court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, leaves the court after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 25, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Sky have yet to pick up a win this season.

"We have to stay together," Reese said after the game, via reporter Karli Bell. "It’s tough losing three in a row."

Los Angeles received help from Azura Stevens, who added 24 points on 10-of-14 from the field. She also had eight rebounds in the win.

Kelsey Plum dribbles

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, #10, dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 25, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Sparks have the Atlanta Dream next on the docket. The Sky will play the Phoenix Mercury.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.