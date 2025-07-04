Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark to miss fifth straight game with groin injury

The Fever have managed three wins in the four games that Clark has missed with the groin injury

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark is set to miss her fifth straight game with a groin injury on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks, as she is listed to be out on the team's injury report ahead of the matchup.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sept. 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Clark has been out since a June 26 game against the Sparks, which the Fever lost 85-75. 

It will be the ninth regular-season game she misses this year, and 10th overall including the Commissioner's Cup final. She previously sat out five games earlier in the season because of a left quad strain. 

Caitlin Clark on the ground

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles as she looks to the team bench after making a pass to the basket that lead to a score in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Clark never missed a game prior to this season during her pro or college career. 

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Friday that Clark went through some drills but was not at full speed in practice. White added that Clark was going to be evaluated Saturday morning. 

Caitlin Clark drives

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) works to the basket against Dallas Wings guard Sevgi Uzun (1) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Clark has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds per game this season.

The Fever hold a 9-8 record and have won four of their last five games heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Sparks.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.