WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers says media 'tries to isolate' in response to past comments about Black women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers addressed comments she made in 2021 about using her platform to "celebrate Black women" during a podcast interview Friday.

In an appearance on the "Nilosophy" podcast, Bueckers was asked about her comments at the 2021 ESPYS, when she said, "I think we should use this power together to also celebrate Black women" while discussing the impact of sports media.

Bueckers responded to the question, expressing gratitude to the media while also claiming it "tries to isolate."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just feel like … the media is great. It’s their jobs to make headlines and get people to click in, tap in," Bueckers said. "Rivalries are great. It gets people talking about our game. They cover our game, and they give attention to your game.

"So, you’ve gotta be grateful for them. But a lot of it too is, they’re trying to isolate you. And, for me, it was like, it’s so easy to make everything about yourself. The media gives you a drink, and are you going to drink it or are you going to share it with others?"

Bueckers added that she also aims to give credit to God too.

WINGS ROOKIE PAIGE BUECKERS SAYS EXPECTATIONS ON CAITLIN CLARK AMID SHOOTING WOES ARE 'INHUMANE'

"Nobody does anything by themselves and so, like spreading, obviously, my faith is really important to me. So, using my platform to glorify God has been huge, and then just spreading light on others. I think it's, like I said, it's I don't want to make anything about myself," Bueckers said.

In May, after the Wings made Bueckers the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers spoke out again about the issue of coverage of Black women in the league.

"It’s still an issue, every single day," she told Time magazine. "There’s not ever equal coverage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s White privilege every single day that I see," she said of marketing opportunities.

"I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor White people — White males, White women. I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have and to what all White people have. I recognize that. I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business."