Caitlin Clark's coach suggests star offered to pay fine for technical foul over yelling at WNBA officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White was given a technical foul and a fine during Thursday's win against the Las Vegas Aces for yelling at WNBA referees. Now, White has suggested that Clark offered to pay the fine.

The foul came when White was yelling toward officials during an Indiana possession with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Fever leading the Aces by 23, when one referee signaled for a technical foul on the coach.

Clark was not playing in the game due to a persisting groin injury, but jumped up and started clapping for her coach amid the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, White suggested that Clark will be paying the fine.

"I don’t know about frustrations boiling as more to just like making a point," White told reporters. "Caitlin said she got me, though. She just got a bonus."

During White's first year as head coach, and Clark's second year in the WNBA, the Fever have taken on a seemingly more rebellious tone in team culture.

The Fever won the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament, with their 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, and the team celebrated in the locker room with some champagne and vodka seltzers.

Fever forward Aaliyah Boston took to Instagram Live to give a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration when Clark, who did not play due to a groin injury, took a shot.

WNBA ROOKIE PAIGE BUECKERS SAYS MEDIA 'TRIES TO ISOLATE' IN RESPONSE TO PAST COMMENTS ABOUT BLACK WOMEN





"Guys, I just know everybody in the league is sick," Clark is heard saying from out of the shot.

The teammates replied with laughter, with Boston adding, "They're p---ed."

While celebrating, Clark also voiced an opinion on the tournament and the $500,000 prize for the winning team.

"You get more (money) for this than you do if you’re the (WNBA Finals) champion. It makes no sense. Someone tell [WNBA commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] to help us out," she said in another video .

Meanwhile, Fever newcomer Sophie Cunningham, who has quickly become a fan favorite after starting a fight with Connecticut Sun players in defense of Clark, said "no one likes us" after a recent game against the Dallas Wings.

"I think so far this season, we’ve had a lot of distractions. Some injuries. Don’t know who’s playing. Just a lot of distractions. But I think that’s really good for us," she said, via the Indy Star . "Let’s go through the adversity early. Let’s learn from it. Good news is we’re not going to peak too early, so I mean, that’s a positive. It’s not an excuse. Everyone’s playing a back-to-back. Everyone has this kind of rough schedule. For us, we get another opportunity tomorrow, and we’ve got to capitalize on it. Dallas is a team that’s hungry for a win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve talked about this, we’re circled on everybody’s schedule. No one likes us, right? So, everyone in our locker room? That’s the only type of people that we have that we can lean on. We’ve got to be better in that area. We have got to stay disciplined, we have to stay focused, we need to get consistent, and we’ve got to lean on each other. I think that we’ve kind of wavered a little bit on that. We have our own islands."