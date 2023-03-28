Bulls' Andre Drummond deletes social media to 'focus on my mental health'

The Chicago Bulls' Andre Drummond is leaving social media.

The big man announced via his Twitter account Tuesday he is deleting all of his social apps to "focus on my mental health."

He also said that he is changing his phone number.

"Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number .." Drummond tweeted on Tuesday. "Time to focus on my mental health.

Drummond has opened up about his mental health before. Last year, he said he was "focusing on the wrong things, allowing my everyday life to stress me out."

He is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in Chicago this season.

The former UConn player is in his 11th NBA season and has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.