Bucs react to Tom Brady's retirement: 'Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization released statements on Tom Brady’s decision to retire on Tuesday, following two seasons with the team that yielded one Super Bowl title.

The Glazer family, general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians all put out statements following Brady’s decision to step away.

"Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history. His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Tom’s remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement," the Glazer family, who own the Buccaneers, said in their statement.

Licht made the shrewd move to sign Brady during the 2020 offseason. He had spent most of his career with the Buccaneers. With Brady as quarterback, the team was able to win a Super Bowl and bring everyone back from the winning team in a quest for another title. Unfortunately, they came up just short.

"It is hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization," Licht said in a statement. "I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career. These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise – from coaches to players to staff. He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary. I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family. I am grateful for the moments we shared."

Though there were reports of a rift between Brady and Arians during the 2020 season, the two managed to continue winning games through the noise and the rumors culminating in the title.

Brady is leaving as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.