Tom Brady 'can play until he’s 50' if he wants, Bucs' Jason Licht says

Tom Brady shut down the naysayers who questioned his ability to still play at a high level at 43 when he captured his seventh Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Now, general manager Jason Licht says Brady "can play until he’s 50" if he wants.

Licht appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday to discuss his relationship with Brady, among other things. When asked if the veteran quarterback showed any signs of slowing down, Licht said no.

"None. I want to keep all those conversations mostly private, but no inkling at all," Licht said. "I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, he can play until he’s 50."

Brady signed a four-year contract extension with three voidable years in March which will keep him playing through 2022, at which time he will be 45.

Despite throwing their support behind Brady, the Bucs signed former University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft but Licht said that Brady seemed unphased by it when he was told about the plan before the draft.

"He almost responded as if he [was saying]: ‘I appreciate you letting me know. You didn’t need to let me know but I appreciate it. Whatever we have to do to make the team better,’" Licht said.

Brady initially signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020 after 20 seasons and six rings with the New England Patriots.

According to reports at the time, Brady did not ask for a raise after winning the Super Bowl and his latest contract was designed to keep the team together — a challenge for most teams under this year’s salary cap.