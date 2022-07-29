Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs center Ryan Jensen's knee injury feared to be season ending: report

Jensen suffered the injury at training camp on Thursday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It seems like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line will be without one of its key cogs for the 2022 season.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury on Thursday that the Bucs' staff fears is season-ending, NFL Network reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

(Left to right) Fred Johnson, #74, Robert Hainsey, #70, Aaron Stinnie, #64, and Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walk toward the practice field during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

(Left to right) Fred Johnson, #74, Robert Hainsey, #70, Aaron Stinnie, #64, and Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walk toward the practice field during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jensen went down in clear pain, letting out a scream on his way to the ground and tossed his helmet. Practice was briefly paused as trainers checked on him, but he was carted off and taken for tests.

General manager Jason Licht said after the practice that he felt "terrible" about his center.

"That usually happens when you have a player like Ryan, who's obviously such a very good player but also a great person and leader," he added, via The Athletic. "His toughness, things like that about him define him."

Jensen has been a stalwart on the offensive line for half a decade, starting in 81 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Buccaneers, under center Ryan Jensen, #66, during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Buccaneers, under center Ryan Jensen, #66, during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JULIO JONES SAYS HE JOINED BUCS TO BE 'PART OF SOMETHING SPECIAL'

Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Bucs back in 2018 and won Super Bowl LV with them. The team extended his contract three more years this past offseason, with $23 million guaranteed.

Tampa will now have to look at other options. Internally, it seems that 2021 third-rounder Robert Hainsey is the frontrunner to replace him. Former Cleveland Brown JC Tretter may be the best free agent available, but other options will come about as teams will make cuts down to their final 53.

Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 31-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last year.