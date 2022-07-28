Bucs center Ryan Jensen carted off field after knee injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Training camp started off quite nicely for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their signing of Julio Jones on Tuesday, but two days later, their offensive line may be in some big trouble.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field Thursday with what head coach Todd Bowles revealed was a knee injury.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Jensen scream out in pain, and practice was briefly paused while trainers attended to the player.

The 31-year-old center made his first career Pro Bowl last season and has started every game since 2017, a stretch of 81 consecutive contests.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht met with reporters after the injury, saying that the mood of the practice changed after Jensen went down.

"Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen…" Licht said. "We're hoping for the best."

"That usually happens when you have a player like Ryan, who's obviously such a very good player but also a great person and leader," he said, via The Athletic. "His toughness, things like that about him define him."

Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Bucs back in 2018 and won Super Bowl LV with them. The team then extended him three more years this past offseason, with $23 million guaranteed.

There is no diagnosis as yet for the former sixth-round pick, but it seems like the news won't be good.