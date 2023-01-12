Buccaneers QB Tom Brady looks to keep unbeaten streak against the Cowboys alive in playoff matchup

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the wild-card round Monday night.

Brady's seven Super Bowl wins are well documented, and he's racked up an unprecedented 35 postseason victories.

But the future Hall of Fame quarterback has also won all seven of his regular-season games against the Cowboys.

Brady holds numerous NFL postseason records, including most career completions and attempts, but none of that seems to matter to Cowboys players.

Earlier this week, reporters asked Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence if Brady's undefeated record mattered.

"No, not at all. It's about this next challenge. And, you know, going up against him and making sure we put as much pressure as possible on him, and we come out with the win," Lawrence said.

Safety Jayron Kearse also chimed in, saying, "It's 2023. He ain't beat us this year. That's all we're worried about."

Brady has thrown for 1,945 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions against the Cowboys.

Brady is also undefeated against the Vikings (6-0); his current team, the Buccaneers; and his former team, the New England Patriots.

He was undefeated against the Falcons until the Bucs lost to Atlanta in Week 18. Tampa Bay had already won the NFC South division entering the regular season finale with the Falcons, and Brady and many of the Buccaneers' starters did not play in the second half of the game.

In Brady's most recent matchup against the Cowboys in September, the Bucs prevailed 19-3.

Tampa Bay had a turbulent 2022 season and finished with an 8-9 record, the first time Brady had a losing record in his career as a starter. Every team in the NFC South finished the season with a sub-.500 record.

The Buccaneers were able to capitalize on the weak division and went 4-2 against divisional opponents despite being one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL.

Brady threw for over 4,600 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year. He led the league with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts.

Although the Cowboys are odds-on favorites in the Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers, history certainly is not on Dallas' side.