Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace apologizes for dangerous incident with Kyle Larson: 'I intend to learn from this'

Bubba Wallace wrecked Kyle Larson in a retaliatory move

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace issued an apology Monday following his retaliation wreck of Kyle Larson and the subsequent fight afterward at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

Wallace addressed his apology, in part, to Larson and Christopher Bell, who got caught up in the grievance between the No. 45 and No. 5 vehicles.

Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Bubba Wallace (45) drive for position during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Bubba Wallace (45) drive for position during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY SportsGary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"My behavior does not align with core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport," Wallace’s statement read.

"I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.

"I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes with frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this."

Bubba Wallace, right, pushes Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Bubba Wallace, right, pushes Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The entire ordeal started in Stage 2 of the South Point 400. Wallace, who won Stage 1, was racing side-by-side with Larson in Turn 4 of the racetrack when it appeared Larson had bumped Wallace into the wall around the corner.

Wallace bounced back into Larson, who was sent down toward the apron. Wallace followed Larson down low and appeared to purposely spin Larson out. The two spun out and crashed into the wall.

Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Wallace got out of his vehicle and stormed toward Larson. He threw his helmet down and extended his arms, wondering what Larson’s deal was. Wallace then got into Larson’s face and pushed and shoved Larson on the infield grass before the brouhaha ended.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.