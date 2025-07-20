Bryson DeChambeau, who will play for US, fires warning to Europe ahead of Ryder Cup: 'We're tired of losing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryson DeChambeau is going to be representing the United States in this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and he had quite the message for Team Europe when asked about it after his final round at The Open Championship on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley, Team USA’s captain, texted Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated confirming that DeChambeau will be playing for the Stars and Stripes even if he is out of the top six in the Ryder Cup standings by the time players earn their spots on their respective teams.

If that is the case, DeChambeau will be a captain’s pick by Bradley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An emotional DeChambeau spoke with reporters after a roaring comeback in his final round on Sunday, when he shot a 64 to finish tied 10th at Royal Portrush, and he said he spoke "briefly" with Bradley during the week.

Then, he saw something "in our lockers that was pretty inspirational." DeChambeau called the message "personal," and kept it to himself. However, he made a strong statement ahead of the Ryder Cup, an event Europe won in 2023 in Italy.

PGA STAR'S DAD SKIPPING 'UNWATCHABLE' RYDER CUP AT BETHPAGE BLACK: 'AFRAID OF WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN'

"It meant a lot," DeChambeau said of Bradley’s trust in him on Team USA. "This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing."

DeChambeau could very well need a captain’s pick from Bradley due to playing for LIV Golf. He is no longer eligible for points in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, and he sits fifth on the list.

DeChambeau has a small lead over Justin Thomas at the moment, though other PGA Tour stars are just outside the cutoff. The top six golfers on the list after the BMW Championship in August will be automatic Team USA players for the Ryder Cup, and DeChambeau doesn’t have any more opportunities to earn those points.

However, Bradley’s captaincy gives him six picks to round out the 12-man group. DeChambeau, to him, is a no-brainer.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup," Bradley texted Sports Illustrated. "He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet."

DeChambeau didn’t play for Team USA in 2023, when they were beaten convincingly in Rome. However, he was a part of two Ryder Cup teams in 2019 and 2021, the latter of which was a victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

As of Sunday, Scottie Scheffler is the only given for Team USA on the Ryder Cup standings board with 27,770.33 points. Xander Schauffele (12,706.10), J.J. Spaun (12,271.85), the winner of this year’s U.S. Open, Russell Henley (11,166.85), DeChambeau (10,318.00), and Thomas (10,078.31) round out the list. The next-closest golfer is Collin Morikawa in seventh place with 9,743.61 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ryder Cup will be held on Long Island from Sept. 26-28 at the famous Bethpage Black Course.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.