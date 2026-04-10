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The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau not pleased with 3D-printed club question after eventful day at Augusta National

DeChambeau said making the club is a 'day-and-a-half' process

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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After a rough first round at Augusta National on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau did not appear too pleased when he was asked about his 3D-printed 5-iron.

The two-time U.S. Open champion had an eventful first round at the Masters, hitting a patron with a tee shot on the sixth hole before taking three separate bunker shots on the 11th.

After the round, he had to face the media, where he was asked about the process of making his special club other than the driver.

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Bryson DeChambeau reacting to his tee shot on the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. (Grace Smith-Imagn Images)

DeChambeau said it's roughly a "day-and-a-half" process to make a club, so when he was asked if he "would want to" go through the process of making another one, it was a hard no.

"Pfft, no. It has to be USGA-conforming. There's a whole process you have to go through," he said.

It’s a club he built himself.

"There's this nature that I have about myself where innovation is a habit of mine, and I really find and take pride in that ability to learn — even through failure, even through making a bad decision or a good decision — what I can get from that," he told ESPN.

Bryson DeChambeau hitting a tee shot on the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

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"We'll see where it goes. We'll see where it takes me. All I could say now is, if I don't put them in the bag, it's my fault now."

DeChambeau said after the round that he only used the club once on Thursday.

Last year, DeChambeau was in the final group of the Masters alongside eventual winner Rory McIlroy. The two were paired together to end the prior year's U.S. Open as well, which DeChambeau won at the hands of bad putting by McIlroy and a forever-remembered up-and-down by DeChambeau from the bunker on 18 at Pinehurst No. 2.

But he could not find similar success on Thursday after shooting a 4-over 76, putting himself in danger of missing the cut.

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges patrons on the 17th green at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges patrons on the 17th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

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DeChambeau had the second-best odds of winning the tournament behind only Scottie Scheffler.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

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