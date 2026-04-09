Tiger Woods' former caddie makes bold Masters claim about famed golfer: 'Wouldn't put anything past the guy'

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Tiger Woods may be down, but his former right-hand man does not believe he is out.

Joe LaCava was Woods' caddie when he broke his 11-year major drought and miraculously won the 2019 Masters, his first green jacket since 2005.

Woods is now 50, and in recent memory, his performances on the course have been plenty to forget.

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But LaCava, now on Patrick Cantlay's bag, is not putting "anything" past the 15-time major champion, who certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

"He’s got anything in him, and he’s proven that. But yeah, that’s the hope for me. He’s done everything, right?" LaCava told The Athletic when asked if he could one day again contend at Augusta.

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"He’s going to be 50-plus, I get it. But I wouldn’t put anything past the guy. So I’d never write him off."

LaCava said he has not reached out to Woods since his DUI arrest, instead "leaving him alone and letting him figure it out for himself."

"He’s got to help himself, which is what I’m hoping he’ll do. But I have not made any contact with him ..." LaCava said.

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"He’s got enough people probably texting him and hounding him, right? I don’t need to bother him. I care greatly about him. I’m not p----d at him. He knows that. He knows that I care deeply about him. He’s got enough stuff going on, so I’m sure we’ll communicate once he’s back home. I’m assuming he doesn’t have access to his phone anyway."

In 14 majors since his last victory, he has failed to muster a top 20 finish. It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish in the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996. In his last 26 majors, he has only four top 20 finishes.

Since finishing tied for ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish in his 18 official events since then has been a tie for 37th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

He has not competed since 2024, when he competed in just five events — the Genesis Invitational and the four majors. He withdrew from the Genesis, finished dead last in the Masters and missed the cut in the other majors.

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Woods ruptured his Achilles last year just before the Masters, returning from the injury in the The Golf League championship just four days before his arrest.

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