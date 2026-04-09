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The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau adds 3D-printed club to bag for Masters

DeChambeau has progressively improved at Augusta, finishing tied for sixth in 2024 and tied for fifth in 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Bryson DeChambeau is putting together a solid season at LIV Golf, and is looking to carry some of that momentum into the Masters this week in search of the first green jacket of his career.

DeChambeau is second in the LIV Golf standings behind Jon Rahm. But he enters Augusta National with back-to-back wins in Singapore and South Africa. As he heads into the first major of the golf season, DeChambeau is carrying something new in his bag.

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Bryson DeChambeau warming up on the driving range at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau warms up on the driving range before a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP)

He will use a 5-iron made with a 3D printer. It’s a club he built himself.

"There's this nature that I have about myself where innovation is a habit of mine, and I really find and take pride in that ability to learn — even through failure, even through making a bad decision or a good decision — what I can get from that," he told ESPN.

"We'll see where it goes. We'll see where it takes me. All I could say now is, if I don't put them in the bag, it's my fault now."

DeChambeau had manufacturing deals with LA Golf and Cobra. According to ESPN, his deal with Cobra ended in February.

Tinkering with his clubs isn’t a new strategy for DeChambeau. He said he had been tinkering with the idea of building his own clubs for a few years and tried a new wedge as he won in South Africa.

Bryson DeChambeau signing autographs at the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest

Bryson DeChambeau signs autographs during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Apr. 8, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

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DeChambeau has had progressively better finishes at Augusta National since he made his first appearance in 2019. Since missing the cut in 2023, he finished tied for sixth in 2024 and tied for fifth in 2025. He missed the cut in 2022 and 2023.

"I feel like my game’s in the best place of its career, outside of maybe Greenbrier (in 2023) when I shot 58," he said. "I’m excited to get the week going and see where I can put myself."

He said his recent performances at the Masters were attributed to a more measured approach.

"More patience, like not as aggressive all the time. Knowing where to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive," he said. "Making better decisions, having a caddie that reins me in sometimes."

Bryson DeChambeau tees off on hole number 3 at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the third hole during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2026. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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