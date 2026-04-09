Bryson DeChambeau adds 3D-printed club to bag for Masters

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Bryson DeChambeau is putting together a solid season at LIV Golf, and is looking to carry some of that momentum into the Masters this week in search of the first green jacket of his career.

DeChambeau is second in the LIV Golf standings behind Jon Rahm. But he enters Augusta National with back-to-back wins in Singapore and South Africa. As he heads into the first major of the golf season, DeChambeau is carrying something new in his bag.

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He will use a 5-iron made with a 3D printer. It’s a club he built himself.

"There's this nature that I have about myself where innovation is a habit of mine, and I really find and take pride in that ability to learn — even through failure, even through making a bad decision or a good decision — what I can get from that," he told ESPN.

"We'll see where it goes. We'll see where it takes me. All I could say now is, if I don't put them in the bag, it's my fault now."

DeChambeau had manufacturing deals with LA Golf and Cobra. According to ESPN, his deal with Cobra ended in February.

Tinkering with his clubs isn’t a new strategy for DeChambeau. He said he had been tinkering with the idea of building his own clubs for a few years and tried a new wedge as he won in South Africa.

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DeChambeau has had progressively better finishes at Augusta National since he made his first appearance in 2019. Since missing the cut in 2023, he finished tied for sixth in 2024 and tied for fifth in 2025. He missed the cut in 2022 and 2023.

"I feel like my game’s in the best place of its career, outside of maybe Greenbrier (in 2023) when I shot 58," he said. "I’m excited to get the week going and see where I can put myself."

He said his recent performances at the Masters were attributed to a more measured approach.

"More patience, like not as aggressive all the time. Knowing where to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive," he said. "Making better decisions, having a caddie that reins me in sometimes."

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.