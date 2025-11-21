Bryson DeChambeau talks Ryder Cup, squashing rivalries with PGA players and lack of resolution with LIV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not only did Bryson DeChambeau risk a hit to his reputation by moving to LIV Golf in 2022, but he severely depleted his chances of representing the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Team USA’s automatic qualifiers make the team through FedEx Cup points, which are earned in golf's four majors and other PGA Tour events. Thus, LIV Golfers are only able to earn qualifying points in majors, meaning DeChambeau had just eight chances (four in 2024 and four this year) to qualify for Bethpage Black this past September after not playing in 2023.

"Yeah, it sucked. I wanted to be there. Didn't play well enough in the majors," DeChambeau told reporters on Ryder Cup eve. "Knew what I was up against when I went to LIV. That's a whole other conversation. But still wanted to make the team and wasn't able to."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On his redemption tour, though, he won the 2024 U.S. Open, finished second in both PGA Championships and had three other top-10 finishes. That was enough not only to get him on the team but to miraculously automatically qualify. He and Justin Thomas then draped an American flag over their backs while walking to the first tee as the sun was rising on Long Island.

That would have been a wild sight three years ago, but it's no secret that the PGA and its golfers have softened their stance on the Saudi-backed league and those involved in it (DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, along with Justin Rose, did get testy at Bethpage).

In July 2023, the tours announced they were in discussions to come to some sort of head. Rory McIlroy even admitted he "changed my tune" on those who defected.

"I think there is a mutual respect of our craft… You know, it's just a matter of putting that golf ball in the hole, you know? And I think there's a mutual respect among all of us," DeChambeau told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "So that's where I feel like, you know, we all have gone to a place where we're like, ‘OK, you know what? Let's just keep moving on. We'll let the businessmen figure out the business details and we just keep playing golf.’"

MIAMI GOLF COACH PRAISES KAI TRUMP'S POISE, POTENTIAL AS SHE MAKES LPGA DEBUT

DeChambeau and Team USA came up just short of the largest comeback in Ryder Cup history. The two-time U.S. Open champion even fought back from five down after seven holes to halve his match with Matt Fitzpatrick. Despite the loss, DeChambeau made sure not to take the experience for granted.

"Oh, man, it's a special feeling. I've always loved representing Team USA. It's been fantastic to do that, and we've lost and won on numerous occasions. It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster, but one that I love experiencing every time I get the chance to, and I'll continue to fight to be on those teams as far as I can," DeChambeau said.

"You never know when it could be your last one, right? So you got to appreciate and respect it. And I think albeit, you know, us losing and it being at Bethpage, it was a really tough one to lose, I still have great respect for being a part of the competition, and I think that's what I'll remember most is that I was a part of the competition."

"I’m going to throw LIV a bone here, it’s great to get prepared to be on a team. Every tournament I play, I’m gunning for my team to do the best they possibly can," he added. "That’s what made me feel like I’m prepared for this environment and give it my all for others, not just myself."

"Keegan [Bradley] did a great job as the captain, in my opinion," DeChambeau continued. "You always look back and say, ‘Oh, you could have done this, could have done that,’ but, dude, this guy gave his heart and soul, and that's what I respect so much about what he did. Because again, it's not him that ultimately wins or loses the Ryder Cup, it’s us players. He gets the brunt of it, fairly or unfairly so, it’s part of how it lays out. But I had a great time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It has been nearly two and a half years since the PGA and LIV announced plans for an alliance. It has yet to occur, and DeChambeau is not holding out much hope.

"Man, I wish something major would happen, but I don’t think it’s going to in the immediate future. I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other," DeChambeau said. "We’re just too far apart on a lot of things. It’s going to take some time, but ultimately, I do think the game of golf will grow internationally. Scarcity will become more prevalent, which I think is good for players’ health and longevity. Honestly, for the professional sport, scarcity is very important.

"I think the R&A recognizes that, and I do think the PGA Tour recognizes that. It’s moving more toward that model. I won’t speak for anybody, but I think there will be improvements for the game as time goes on. It’s positive disruption, and it’ll take time to let the water settle and make a perfect scenario where we all come back together. Ultimately, I think it’ll be good for the game over time."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter