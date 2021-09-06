Bryan Danielson on WWE departure: 'I want to be able to push my limits'

Bryan Danielson made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Sunday night at the company’s "All Out" pay-per-view, which also featured the return of CM Punk and Adam Cole joining the promotion.

Danielson, who was known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, came out to address Kenny Omega after his title defense against Christian Cage. Danielson came out after Cole, who appeared to join Omega’s faction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Danielson, 40, addressed why he decided to jump to AEW after a successful few years with WWE.

"But the final decision, honestly, was just like, I started thinking about things — WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me. They were gonna let me go do some other stuff on the outside, but I hate to say this, Vince sometimes — He and I have a great relationship," he said in his post-event press conference, via Ringside News.

CM PUNK ON AEW IN-RING DEBUT: 'THIS S--- IS FUN AGAIN'

"I love him, I do. Sometimes he’s overprotective of me. I want to be able to push my limits. That’s one of the things that I love about this, is like the physicality of what we do out there and being able to push my limits and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here."

Danielson had to put his in-ring action aside in 2016 when it was revealed he was suffering from the effects of multiple concussions. He was cleared by doctors in 2018 to return to the ring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May 2021, his contract with WWE expired, and instead of returning to the company he left and became a free agent. Months later, he’s a part of AEW.