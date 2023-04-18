Expand / Collapse search
Bruins' Tyler Bertuzzi goes viral in Stanley Cup playoffs debut for trolling Panthers' Nick Cousins

Bertuzzi made his NHL playoffs debut on Monday

Paulina Dedaj
Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi looked like a natural in his first NHL playoff appearance on Monday night against the Florida Panthers, even trolling his opponents in a perfect way. 

Bertuzzi, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings last month in exchange for a pair of draft picks, set his sights on Panthers center Nick Cousins in the third period.

Florida Panthers goalie Alex Lyon stops Bruins right wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the Eastern Conference playoffs contest on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.

Florida Panthers goalie Alex Lyon stops Bruins right wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the Eastern Conference playoffs contest on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With just under 12 minutes remaining, Bertuzzi dumped the puck into the boards by Florida netminder Alex Lyon before skating over to the Bruins bench. 

In the process, he seemingly grabbed hold of Cousins’ stick. Cousins retaliated by shoving Bertuzzi, who in return attempted to break the stick. 

When that failed, Bertuzzi set the stick aside before an official came and picked it up to return it to Cousins. 

"I mean, it’s the playoffs. There’s gonna be some stupid things that happen," Bertuzzi said after the game, via NBC Sports. "And that was one of them."

Florida Panthers winger Nick Cousins warms up before the playoff match against the Bruins on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.

Florida Panthers winger Nick Cousins warms up before the playoff match against the Bruins on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bertuzzi logged 18:41 minutes of ice time and finished his playoff debut with a pair of assists and three shots on goal.

"Yeah, when we acquired him we thought that he was a guy that was made for the playoffs," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. 

Boston Bruins right wing Tyler Bertuzzi picks up the puck during the playoff contest against the Florida Panthers on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Bruins right wing Tyler Bertuzzi picks up the puck during the playoff contest against the Florida Panthers on April 17, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"And I thought his first shift he laid out two huge hits and he just kept making plays. The puck seems to follow him and he makes plays. He makes real good decisions with it." 

The Bruins lead the series 1-0 and take on the Panthers at home for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

