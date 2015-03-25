Bruins D McQuaid has shoulder injury, may miss significant time

Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid suffered a shoulder strain and may be out of the lineup for a month.

McQuaid left Tuesday's 3-1 loss in Winnipeg in the first period and did not return, after he was on the receiving end of a hard check and fell into the boards awkwardly.

Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli said Wednesday that the 26-year-old rearguard will return to Boston for further evaluation by team medical staff, and that he might miss 3-to-4 weeks while recovering.

McQuaid has played in 25 games this season and registered four points with 49 penalty minutes.

It's not the first time the native of Prince Edward Island has had to deal with troublesome upper-body issues. He suffered a strained neck in May of 2011 after absorbing a check during a second-round playoff series with the Flyers, but returned soon after to help the B's win the Stanley Cup.