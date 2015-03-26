Browns' Shurmur rules RB Hillis out again

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis will miss his sixth consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

"Peyton Hillis once again will be out this week," Browns coach Pat Shurmur said at the start of his press conference Monday.

Hillis, who last played on October 16 against Oakland, hasn't been placed on injured reserve and is still expected to play again this season, Shurmur said last week.

The coach said Monday that the team has to be careful with its other injured running back, Montario Hardesty, who has missed three straight games because of a hamstring injury.

Shurmur said he would approach Hardesty's status the same way he did last week leading up to Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

"I'm hopeful," said Shurmur. "You have to be a little bit careful with this one being that it's a calf on a runner. For those of us that walk, a calf injury might not be a big deal. But for a runner we gotta just make sure he's right."

The Browns will play at AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday.

If Hardesty can't go, Chris Ogbonnaya will make his fourth consecutive start. Ogbonnaya rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.