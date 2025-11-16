Browns' Shedeur Sanders offers blunt critique of performance in NFL debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders offered a blunt critique of his own performance in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens after being thrust into the game for an injured Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders was 4-of-16 with 47 passing yards. He was sacked twice and threw an interception. The Ravens used a Mark Andrews rushing touchdown to win the game, 23-17.

He spoke about his first pro snaps after the game.

"I don’t think I played good," Sanders said. "I don’t think I played good at all. I think it’s a lot of things, you know, we need to look at, during the week and go and just get comfortable, even throwing routes, you know, with Jerry (Jeudy) and throwing routes with all those guys.

"So, I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just got to go next week and understand so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do."

Sanders wasn’t receiving first-team reps in practice before getting into the game. He started the season as the third-string quarterback and moved up to QB2 when the team traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was asked what he thought "went right" in his performance.

"Losing isn’t something I’m comfortable with at all. So, I just got to take this one, you know, I got to take this one," he said. "I got to decompress. I got to understand, like, you know, this really happened, you know, on my watch. I don’t like the feeling. And I know offensively, if I’m able to get out there and have an opportunity, I know that I’ll be able to take everything to a different level.

"Like I said, I still have the same confidence. I’m still me. I’ll never go anywhere. You know, just going out there, seeing daylight, that’s all I needed, you know, to see how they move out there. Playing against a great defense. You got guys from the Pro Bowl out there, so it’s like, it’s exciting to see. OK, this is what it’s like? Alright. This is what it’s like? I’m excited for it. So, you know, I just got to take this one and build on it."

Sanders said he was thankful for the crowd’s reaction when he did get into the game.

The Browns dropped to 2-8 on the season. The team has a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.