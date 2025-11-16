Broncos take commanding lead of AFC West with win as Chiefs' playoff hopes receive huge hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos converted on third down twice and set up Will Lutz for the game-winning 35-yard field goal to extinguish any lingering demons that have plagued them against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver won the game, 22-19.

The Broncos’ defense was as good as ever, keeping Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense in check. Despite a few penalties against defensive back Riley Moss, it was Ja’Quan McMillian who was the thorn in the Chiefs’ side.

He had an interception on Mahomes in the third quarter and sacked him with less than four minutes left in the game. He had six tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups in the win.

Justin Strnad led the Broncos with 10 tackles. D.J. Jones had three tackles, including a sack. Kansas City was held to 311 yards of total offense on 62 total plays. Kansas City had 19 first downs but struggled in the red zone, going 1-for-4.

Bo Nix found Troy Franklin on third down for 32 yards that helped set Lutz up for an easier field goal. Nix was 24-of-37 with 295 passing yards. Jaleel McLaughlin had the lone touchdown for the Broncos. He ran it into the end zone in the third quarter.

Franklin led the Broncos with four catches for 84 yards.

Denver improved to 9-2 with the win and have complete control of the AFC West, following the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Denver has now won three out of their last four against Kansas City after previously losing 16 straight games.

If the Broncos’ good fortune holds up, Denver will win the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 season. In that season, the Broncos’ defense helped the team to a Super Bowl win. The Broncos have victories over last year’s Super Bowl matchup. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Kansas City’s playoff picture becomes more complicated.

The Chiefs fall to 5-5 and find themselves out of the playoffs completely. They would be clearing out their lockers on Monday if the season ended following this game.

Kansas City sits in ninth place, one game behind the Jaguars in the win column. However, the Houston Texans sit in between both teams because the Texans have a tiebreaker over the Chiefs. Houston has the better winning percentage in conference games.

The Chiefs’ streak of making eight consecutive AFC Championships hangs in the balance.

On Sunday, Mahomes was 29-of-45 with a touchdown pass and an interception. The touchdown went to Travis Kelce, who had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.