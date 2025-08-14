Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins avoids charges in alleged Florida domestic dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors will not seek charges against Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins, the Broward State Attorney's Office confirmed.

The former Ohio State running back had faced a misdemeanor battery charge after an incident in Florida.

The charges were dropped after prosecutors examined police reports, surveillance video, phone records and other materials. A woman involved in the dispute submitted a sworn statement, according to a memorandum obtained by ESPN.

Judkins was taken into police custody in Fort Lauderdale July 12. An arrest report said the incident happened five days before the arrest.

Judkins grew frustrated after seeing text messages sent by members of his family, according to the report. The player was accused of punching a woman with a closed fist near her chin. Judkins was believed to have been driving in a car that was leaving the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at the time of the alleged incident.

The woman was also hit in her thigh and arm. Officers were shown pictures of bruising, the incident report noted.

"This incident was not captured on any video surveillance," the memorandum said. "There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim. Additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident.

"Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident. The delay is problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so. For the reasons set forth above, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined."

The NFL has monitored the "developments in the matter, which remains under review," a league spokesperson said.

The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. He remained unsigned as his legal situation developed.

