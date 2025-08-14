NFL free agent Isaiah Bond plans to join Browns after grand jury clears him in sexual assault case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Isaiah Bond is ready to take the next step in his football journey. The former Alabama and Texas wide receiver was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in a sexual assault case.

A Collin County grand jury in Texas returned a "no bill," which ends the possibility of an indictment.

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement obtained by CBS News Texas. "This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

On Thursday, the 21-year-old Bond revealed his plans to join the Cleveland Browns for his rookie season. A contract with the Browns has yet to be finalized, ESPN reported. But Bond said he was thankful for the organization's belief in him.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond said in a statement. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I’m thankful every day to love my childhood dream."

Bond said his lawyers advised him to avoid publicly divulging details related to the case. He did, however, reaffirm his innocence.

"I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith. On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."

Bond turned himself in to police in Texas April 10, just two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. He was released from custody after posting $25,000 bond. Bond went undrafted.

Bond's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the unnamed accuser, and the suit was ultimately dismissed.

Bond's college football career started in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He transferred to Texas, where he finished the 2024 season with 540 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

