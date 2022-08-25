Browns' Myles Garrett on NFL Top 100 list: 'I think I should be No. 1'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL Network has been releasing its annual list of the NFL's top 100 players before the 2022 season, and a member of the Cleveland Browns says he should be ranked higher than where he expects to be.

Myles Garrett told reporters Tuesday he should be at the top of the list.

"I think I should be No. 1," he said, via Cleveland.com.

After racking up a dozen sacks in 2020, he moved from 80th that year to 16th last season. He responded to the higher ranking by racking up 16 sacks and was named an AP first team All-Pro a second straight year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL announced Thursday that Garrett will be inside the Top 20, which Garrett said he expected. His exact ranking won't be released until Sunday night.

But Garrett tries not to compare himself to his peers.

NFL FIRST-TEAM ALL-PRO FEATURES 5 UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS

"I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table, and I don’t think anyone has the particular set of skills I have," Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk.

Only two defensive players have been ranked No. 1 since the Top 100 rankings began in 2011: J.J. Watt in 2015 and Aaron Donald in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett was the fourth highest-ranked defensive player last year, behind Donald at three, T.J Watt at seven, and Jalen Ramsey at 13.