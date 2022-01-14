Expand / Collapse search
NFL First-Team All-Pro features 5 unanimous selections

Aaron Rodgers was First-Team selection at quarterback

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Five NFL stars were unanimously chosen to the AP All-Pro Team on Friday.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt were the unanimous selections.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald in isolated action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, California

Here’s how the rest of the First Team shakes out.

First-Team Offense

  • QB: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
  • RB: Jonathan Taylor, Colts
  • WR: Davante Adams, Packers
  • WR: Cooper Kupp, Rams
  • WR: Deebo Samuel, 49ers
  • TE: Mark Andrews, Ravens
  • LT: Trent Williams, 49ers
  • RT: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
  • LG: Joel Bitonio, Browns
  • RG: Zach Martin, Cowboys
  • C: Jason Kelce, Eagles

First-Team Defense

  • Edge: T.J. Watt, Steelers
  • Edge: Myles Garrett, Browns
  • DT: Aaron Donald, Rams
  • DT: Cameron Heyward, Steelers
  • LB: Micah Parsons, Cowboys
  • LB: Darious Leonard, Colts
  • LB: De’Vondre Campbell, Packers
  • CB: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
  • CB: Jalen Ramsey, Rams
  • S: Kevin Byard, Titans
  • S: Jordan Poyer, Bills

First-Team Special Teams

  • PK: Justin Tucker, Ravens
  • P: A.J. Cole, Raiders
  • KR: Braxton Berrios, Jets
  • PR: Devin Duvernay, Ravens
  • ST: J.T. Gray, Saints
  • LS: Luke Rhodes, Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

"Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn’t be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren’t what drives me," said Watt, who tied Michael Strahan’s sacks record with 22.5. "It’s competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn’t come without them."

Parsons was the lone rookie to make the First-Team cut. He’s also in the running for Defensive Player of the Year with 13 sacks and 84 combined tackles underneath him.

"I think it’s an extraordinary honor. It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder," Parsons said.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, on Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Rodgers was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

"I think when you achieve things early, you’ve got to learn how to sustain it. People always say when you get there it gets easier. But I think when you get there, it gets harder. Once you get it, you’ve got it. But it’s hard to sustain it than it is just to get there. I’ve got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

