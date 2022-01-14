NFL First-Team All-Pro features 5 unanimous selections

Five NFL stars were unanimously chosen to the AP All-Pro Team on Friday.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt were the unanimous selections.

Here’s how the rest of the First Team shakes out.

First-Team Offense

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

WR: Davante Adams, Packers

WR: Cooper Kupp, Rams

WR: Deebo Samuel, 49ers

TE: Mark Andrews, Ravens

LT: Trent Williams, 49ers

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

LG: Joel Bitonio, Browns

RG: Zach Martin, Cowboys

C: Jason Kelce, Eagles

First-Team Defense

Edge: T.J. Watt, Steelers

Edge: Myles Garrett, Browns

DT: Aaron Donald, Rams

DT: Cameron Heyward, Steelers

LB: Micah Parsons, Cowboys

LB: Darious Leonard, Colts

LB: De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

CB: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Rams

S: Kevin Byard, Titans

S: Jordan Poyer, Bills

First-Team Special Teams

PK: Justin Tucker, Ravens

P: A.J. Cole, Raiders

KR: Braxton Berrios, Jets

PR: Devin Duvernay, Ravens

ST: J.T. Gray, Saints

LS: Luke Rhodes, Colts

"Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn’t be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren’t what drives me," said Watt, who tied Michael Strahan’s sacks record with 22.5. "It’s competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn’t come without them."

Parsons was the lone rookie to make the First-Team cut. He’s also in the running for Defensive Player of the Year with 13 sacks and 84 combined tackles underneath him.

"I think it’s an extraordinary honor. It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder," Parsons said.

"I think when you achieve things early, you’ve got to learn how to sustain it. People always say when you get there it gets easier. But I think when you get there, it gets harder. Once you get it, you’ve got it. But it’s hard to sustain it than it is just to get there. I’ve got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.