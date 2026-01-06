Browns GM Andrew Berry won't commit to Shedeur Sanders as 2026 starter despite rookie's progress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns are heading into another offseason needing to regroup after a 5-12 campaign that led to the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski on "Black Monday."

But while filling that vacancy will be atop the priority list for GM Andrew Berry, reporters were also wondering what the team’s thought process is for the quarterback situation heading into 2026.

More specifically, what does Berry have in mind for Shedeur Sanders, the polarizing rookie who started the final seven games for Cleveland, finishing with a 3-4 record.

During his end-of-season news conference Monday, Berry was noncommittal while discussing Sanders.

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry replied, per the New York Post. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

After another lackluster season, it’s fair for Berry to want to assess everything, including the quarterback position, as he heads into yet another important offseason. The Browns’ new head coaching hire will have a say as well in what quarterback will be in place for Week 1 in September.

"I can’t sit here and tell you today whether the solution for, or the starter in 2026, is internal or external. But it’s something that we’re going to work through over the next several weeks. And, quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input into that as well."

The quarterback position in Cleveland had a national spotlight on it after the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round — he was a projected first-rounder that shockingly fell to Day 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft — and Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round.

Veteran Joe Flacco was the Week 1 starter for Stefanski. But after Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, Gabriel was the next man up for the Browns. Gabriel, though, didn’t have success in his six games starting, going 1-5 in his time as QB1.

After a concussion, Sanders took over and remained in place after winning his first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his seven starts, while completing 56.6% of his throws.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Browns also have Deshaun Watson under contract, and the embattled quarterback is expected to be returning, according to Berry.

The Browns have the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they could select a quarterback there.

With all these different factors, Sanders is in the mix as the potential starter for Week 1 next season, but he’s going to have to earn that spot.

"I’d say quarterback is the most important position in sports," Berry added. "We all know that. And part of the equation with quarterback is the evaluation part. Part of it is the development part, as well. It’s the most important part. It’s the hardest position to play.

"It can take time, but that’s the focus — solidifying that position. That’s the biggest thing that can lead to sustainable success. That’s priority No. 1. How we accomplish that with the combination of internal options, external veteran options, the draft, that remains to be seen. But priority No. 1 is finding the leader for the organization. That’s what our focus is on in the short term."

Berry said he saw promising development from Sanders in his first NFL season.

"I think we saw a lot of progress with Shedeur this year. I think that’s both mentally, physically and playing the position, He’s still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are," Berry said.

