Browns coach adds to quarterback intrigue following Shedeur Sanders' great preseason debut

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski added to the intrigue around the team’s quarterback situation after Shedeur Sanders’ impressive performance in his preseason debut.

Stefanski met with the media during training camp Monday. He was asked whether he would make a decision on a Week 1 starter following the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles later this week.

"I’m not there yet," he told reporters, via ESPN.

He also declined to say whether Sanders would get the start against the Eagles.

"I'm not there on the game itself. By Wednesday, Thursday, I'll have a better feel for the game and how we're going to handle that and I'll update you guys, but not there yet," he added.

Fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned to team drills as he looks to make a case for the active roster for the start of the season, according to Cleveland.com. Kenny Pickett was still limited as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Palace intrigue around the Browns’ quarterback situation sparked up on Friday night as Sanders had 138 passing yards on 14 completions. He added two touchdown passes as well. Tyler Huntley also threw a touchdown pass. Cleveland defeated the Carolina Panthers, 30-10.

Veteran Joe Flacco appears to have the inside track to the starting job, given his resume and his familiarity with Stefanski’s offense. But Sanders, who has a lot of hype around him, definitely turned heads with his debut.

The Browns are rostering five active quarterbacks in training camp. Deshaun Watson is the sixth but remains on the injured reserve due to a torn Achilles.