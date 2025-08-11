Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns coach adds to quarterback intrigue following Shedeur Sanders' great preseason debut

Sanders had 2 touchdown passes against the Carolina Panthers

Ryan Gaydos
Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd Video

Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd

Myles Garrett called Shedeur Sanders "lighthearted" ahead of his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd discusses Sanders’ mindset and if he’s ready to start.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski added to the intrigue around the team’s quarterback situation after Shedeur Sanders’ impressive performance in his preseason debut.

Stefanski met with the media during training camp Monday. He was asked whether he would make a decision on a Week 1 starter following the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles later this week.

Kevin Stefanski coaches the Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches warmups before the preseason game against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"I’m not there yet," he told reporters, via ESPN.

He also declined to say whether Sanders would get the start against the Eagles.

"I'm not there on the game itself. By Wednesday, Thursday, I'll have a better feel for the game and how we're going to handle that and I'll update you guys, but not there yet," he added.

Fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned to team drills as he looks to make a case for the active roster for the start of the season, according to Cleveland.com. Kenny Pickett was still limited as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Shedeur Sanders looks down the field

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Palace intrigue around the Browns’ quarterback situation sparked up on Friday night as Sanders had 138 passing yards on 14 completions. He added two touchdown passes as well. Tyler Huntley also threw a touchdown pass. Cleveland defeated the Carolina Panthers, 30-10.

Veteran Joe Flacco appears to have the inside track to the starting job, given his resume and his familiarity with Stefanski’s offense. But Sanders, who has a lot of hype around him, definitely turned heads with his debut.

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

The Browns are rostering five active quarterbacks in training camp. Deshaun Watson is the sixth but remains on the injured reserve due to a torn Achilles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.