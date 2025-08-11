Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants' Jaxson Dart goes viral as New Jersey toll options leave rookie confused

Dart made his preseason debut against the Bills

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Are we sleeping on the New York Giants? | The Facility Video

Are we sleeping on the New York Giants? | The Facility

James Jones says he’s officially hopping on the New York Giants bandwagon. He explains why he believes the Giants are being overlooked and breaks down why they could surprise people this season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was born in Utah and played college football at USC and Ole Miss before he decided to turn pro and enter the NFL Draft this year.

For his playing ability, the location of where he was born and where he ended up playing college ball didn’t have much of an effect. Dart was a four-star recruit and turned out to be a solid football player for the Trojans and Rebels.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaxson Dart at training camp

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, #6, on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 4, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

However, it did mean he lacked the experience of driving on highways with tolls. Utah has very few toll roads and, depending on where a Utah native lives, they may never have to use the express lanes on the interstate. Mississippi doesn’t have toll roads.

As Dart assimilates into the northeast part of the U.S., especially in New Jersey and New York, he’s learned what tolls are and how to navigate the E-ZPass system. A video of Dart driving on the New Jersey Turnpike went viral over the weekend.

"I don’t know what this stuff means – these ticket, E-ZPasses," Dart said as he approached one of the tolls.

Jaxson Dart vs Bills

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, #6, throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills ib Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

VIKINGS' RONDALE MOORE SUFFERS DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY ON 1ST PRESEASON PLAY SINCE MISSING ALL OF 2024

Dart had the option of using the E-ZPass lane or taking a ticket and paying the toll as he got off one of the exits.

"I just drive by it every time," he admitted.

Dart is likely to be backed up on paying his tolls. Luckily, the rookie’s contract is worth around $16.9 million, and he’ll have enough to pay whatever toll charges hit him.

If Dart chooses to live around the East Rutherford area, he shouldn’t have many tolls to pay if he stays on the local routes.

Dart made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He was 12-of-19 with 154 yards and a touchdown pass.

Jaxson Dart speaks with Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks to quarterback Jaxson Dart, #6, as they walk off the field after the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York won the game, 34-25.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.