Giants' Jaxson Dart goes viral as New Jersey toll options leave rookie confused

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was born in Utah and played college football at USC and Ole Miss before he decided to turn pro and enter the NFL Draft this year.

For his playing ability, the location of where he was born and where he ended up playing college ball didn’t have much of an effect. Dart was a four-star recruit and turned out to be a solid football player for the Trojans and Rebels.

However, it did mean he lacked the experience of driving on highways with tolls. Utah has very few toll roads and, depending on where a Utah native lives, they may never have to use the express lanes on the interstate. Mississippi doesn’t have toll roads.

As Dart assimilates into the northeast part of the U.S., especially in New Jersey and New York, he’s learned what tolls are and how to navigate the E-ZPass system. A video of Dart driving on the New Jersey Turnpike went viral over the weekend.

"I don’t know what this stuff means – these ticket, E-ZPasses," Dart said as he approached one of the tolls.

Dart had the option of using the E-ZPass lane or taking a ticket and paying the toll as he got off one of the exits.

"I just drive by it every time," he admitted.

Dart is likely to be backed up on paying his tolls. Luckily, the rookie’s contract is worth around $16.9 million, and he’ll have enough to pay whatever toll charges hit him.

If Dart chooses to live around the East Rutherford area, he shouldn’t have many tolls to pay if he stays on the local routes.

Dart made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He was 12-of-19 with 154 yards and a touchdown pass.

New York won the game, 34-25.