Broncos star Bo Nix explains childhood fear of dogs after moment with broadcaster

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix faced his anxieties about dogs on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, Peter, received what some fans considered a chilly reception from the second-year NFL quarterback.

Before the Broncos secured their 12th win in their last 13 games, Herbstreit arranged a reunion between his dog and Nix.

"We had to make it happen with @bonix10 after last time @nflonprime #peter," Herbstreit captioned an Instagram post showing the NFL star and the golden retriever, along with two laughing face emojis.

Nix faced some backlash for his actions when he initially met Peter, with some observers accusing the quarterback of snubbing the dog.

After making amends with Peter during their reunion, the 25-year-old signal-caller took a moment to share details about the origins of his less-than-stellar view of canines.

"I just think when I was little I got attacked by one, and I didn't know any better," Nix told Herbstreit. "My family didn't grow up with them. My whole family's not really a dog family. We had one when I was a kid, and then it passed away, and we didn't get a new one."

The word "dogs" has been associated with Nix and the Broncos this season. Earlier this year, Nix coined the term "overdog" after Denver upset the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

"Now we're the overdogs," Nix told a reporter after the 34-26 win.

He has since launched an Overdogs apparel line. Proceeds from the collection have been earmarked to benefit the Denver Rescue Mission, an organization that seeks "to bring an end to homelessness across Metro Denver and Northern Colorado," according to its website.

The Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day to improve to 13-3 and boost their lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Denver hosts Los Angeles in Week 18 in a regular-season finale showdown.

