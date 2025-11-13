Broncos' Bo Nix reveals strategy for contending with criticism: 'I delete my social media'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos did just enough to escape their Week 10 matchup against their AFC West rivals.

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix's regression from his standout rookie season was on full display as he finished last Thursday's 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with just 150 passing yards and a pair of interceptions.

The Broncos' lackluster showing last week sparked angst among fans and drew additional criticism from observers. Nevertheless, the Broncos enter Week 11 with an 8-2 record and sit atop their division. Nix said he silences critics by tuning out social media during the season.

Instead, he puts his focus on building upon Denver's strong record and correcting the team's offensive shortcomings.

"We make this entertainment business a lot bigger than what it is, and we forget everybody is just out here having a good time, having fun, doing the best they can,'' Nix told ESPN. "For me, it's quite simple, I delete my social media, I don't have it, so unless somebody says it to my face I don't really hear it – and nobody is ever bold enough to say it to your face. I don't get on social media.''

Nix finished his NFL rookie campaign with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. His efficiency has dipped through 10 games this season. Nix's accuracy has also been an issue in 2025, with the quarterback being off-target on 18.5% of his throws – which ranks 30th among his counterparts.

However, the young signal caller does lead the league in fourth quarter touchdown throws this year.

Denver is undefeated in games in which it trailed entering the fourth quarter. But the level of consistency has likely fallen short of what Broncos head coach and play-caller Sean Payton had hoped, although Payton acknowledged that Nix is not the sole reason the Broncos' offense has struggled.

Operational problems and mental errors have led to the Broncos' offense being whistled for 52 penalties so far. "It's our jobs, offensively, to put ourselves in a position of starting faster,'' Payton said. "I like that this year, we're doing better in these one-score games, but to go where we want to go there has to be improvement."

Nix likened the recent criticism to his college football days, specifically playing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

"Went to Florida, and we lost and that's when I got to know the bad side of this sport," Nix recalled. "It's unfortunate for sure, but at the same time, it's what comes with the territory. It's also a gift because it allows other people to see how you respond to adversity. There's a lot of younger kids out there, a lot of people out there who want to be in our shoes... it's good for them to see not everything is pretty, not everything is happy-go-lucky."

The Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

