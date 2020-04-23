Broncos select Jerry Jeudy with No. 15 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy, the former Alabama wide receiver, with the No. 15 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jeudy spent three years at Alabama and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a freshman in 2017, Jeudy was a part of the Crimson Tide team that won a National Championship over Georgia.

He only had one reception for 20 yards in that game. It was only a sign of things to come for Jeudy and his final two seasons at Alabama.

Jeudy is listed as 6-foot-1, 193 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 32 1/8-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands.

As a sophomore, Jeudy was a key piece of Alabama’s young wide receiver core. He was the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver. Jeudy was also a consensus first-team All-American. He had 68 receptions for 1,315 and 14 touchdowns.

Jeudy concluded his career at Alabama with 26 career touchdown receptions, which is second all-time in Alabama history only behind Amari Cooper’s 31 TDs from 2012-14. The Crimson Tide have a proven track record of grooming top wide receiver talent, a list that includes Jeudy, fellow classmate Henry Ruggs III, and Cooper along with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

The Broncos will have Jeudy paired with fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.