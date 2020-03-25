Jerry Jeudy: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL draft prospect

Jerry Jeudy is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Alabama and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL draft. As a freshman in 2017, Jeudy was a part of the Crimson Tide team which won a National Championship over Georgia.

He only had one reception for 20 yards in that game. It was only a sign of things to come for Jeudy and his final two seasons at Alabama.

Here are five other things to know about Jeudy.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Jeudy is listed as 6-foot-1, 193 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 32 1/8-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands.

2) SOPHOMORE STAR

As a sophomore, Jeudy was a key piece of Alabama’s young wide receiver core. He was the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver. Jeudy was also a consensus first-team All-American. He had 68 receptions for 1,315 and 14 touchdowns.

3) TOP WIDE RECEIVER

Jeudy concluded his career at Alabama with 26 career touchdown receptions, which is second all-time in Alabama history only behind Amari Cooper’s 31 from 2012-14. The Crimson Tide have a proven track record of grooming top wide receiver talent, a list that includes Jeudy, fellow classmate Henry Ruggs III, and Cooper along with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

4) HIGH SCHOOL STANDOUT

Coming out of Deerfield Beach High School, Jeudy was one of the highest-rated wide receivers in the country. He was considered a five-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Composite, the No. 19 overall prospect in the Rivals100, and No. 3 player in Florida.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Jeudy is projected to go early in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Draft experts believe that Jeudy can go as early as No. 11 to the New York Jets, while others think he would be a great option for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12, the San Francisco 49ers at the 13th pick and the Denver Broncos at No. 15.